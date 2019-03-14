Joyful Chinese New Year celebration to toast communities in Old Klang Road (VIDEO)

Tria Seputeh celebrated this Chinese New Year with a unique event for community members of the Old Klang Road. — Picture courtesy of Tria Seputeh

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Chinese New Year is a holiday that everyone in Malaysia looks forward to, regardless of race or religion.

Long holidays, good food and spending some quality time with family and friends.

Besides the many open houses to attend, it is also a joyous occasion for members of the community to join in the abundance of festivities and events.

It is also a time for businesses and companies to spread the auspicious joy of Chinese New Year by having grand events and celebrations.

Video: Tria Seputeh brings to you Walk Along for A Whole Year of ‘Ong’! — Video courtesy of Tria Seputeh

One event that was slightly different from the rest was Tria Seputeh’s "Walk Along for A Whole Year of ‘Ong’" which was on February 16 and 17.

Participants of the walk heading down the Old Klang Road. — Picture courtesy of Tria Seputeh

Participants walked along from the Tenaga Nasional building on Old Klang Road all the way to the Tria Seputeh Sales Gallery with a dancing dragon. This was done as a symbolic gesture to bring good luck and fortune to all of the communities on the famous Old Klang Road.

It was attended by residents of Old Klang Road and some members of the public.

Besides the walk, visitors also got to enjoy lion dance performances, readings from fortune tellers, and even arts and crafts for the kids as they got to learn how to make Chinese lanterns.

Members of the Tria Seputeh community and participants of the event gather around to enjoy a lion dance. — Picture courtesy of Tria Seputeh

Events such as this are not unusual at Tria Seputeh Condominiums, as community spirit is a priority for the property developer, MRCB Seputeh Land Sdn Bhd.

Tria Seputeh Residences are located on the stretch of the Old Klang Road and has its own walkway to Mid Valley Megamall as well as a link bridge to the New Pantai Expressway.

The property also has a green Promenade Boulevard where the community in Old Klang Road can gather and relax as there’s room for cycling, jogging, skating and just enjoying the scenic river view.

If you’re interested in knowing more about Tria Seputeh Condominiums and their many amenities head down here for more information.