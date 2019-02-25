Check out Travel + Leisure’s best new hotel picks

Paris' Hotel Lutetia was used to house displaced artists, musician refugees and German officers over the course of the Second World War. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 25 — Editors at Travel + Leisure have released their picks for the best new hotel openings of the last year, and the list includes a mix of old grand dames re-opened after undergoing major facelifts along with young disruptors like a hostel-like hotel in New York and a luxury chalet perched atop an Alaskan glacier.

In this year’s list of best new hotels, editors selected 74 hotels from all corners of the world. The selection represents the best in hotel setting, design and service.

They include the long-awaited re-opening of Hotel Lutetia in Paris, a historic property which was used to house both displaced artist and musician refugees and German officers over the course of the Second World War, and other luxury properties like the Raffles Europejski Warsaw and the Oberoi New Delhi which re-opened following major renovations.

Alongside old standbys are what editors describe as “young guns” disrupting the traditional hotel concept including the hostel-like Freehand New York; the Retreat at Blue Lagoon in Iceland; and the Sheldon Chalet, a luxury chalet perched dramatically on the peak of on Alaskan glacier, accessible only by plane.

For the complete list, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/slideshows/it-list-the-best-new-hotels. — AFP-Relaxnews