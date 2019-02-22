Zendaya unveiled as Lancôme’s newest ambassador

Zendaya unveiled as Lancome ambassador. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Feb 22 — Zendaya is cementing her reputation as a beauty buff, with a new position at Lancôme.

The 22-year-old US actress and singer has been snapped up by the prestige French cosmetics brand to join its star-studded roster of beauty ambassadors.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women,” said the star of The Greatest Showman in a statement.

“We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted,” added Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President. “Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity.”

While the brand has not yet disclosed the nature of the campaigns Zendaya will work on, it has published a series of images of the star rocking some killer makeup looks on its Instagram account, referring to its latest recruit as an “icon” and “a true artist.”

The move is the latest in a string of career milestones for Zendaya, who boasts 54 million followers on social media. The multitalented star is set to unveil her debut fashion collaboration with the US designer Tommy Hilfiger later this month, after being appointed global ambassador for the designer’s womenswear division back in October last year.

Lancôme itself is no stranger to famous collaborators — in teaming up with the brand, Zendaya follows in the footsteps of previous and existing ambassadors and household names such as Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o. — AFP-Relaxnews