The money's all mine: Jamaican lottery winner picks up prize in disguise to 'hide' from relatives

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — A Jamaican man who won the Super Lotto jackpot collected his winnings worth more than JMD158 million (RM4.76 million) in disguise so that his relatives wouldn’t recognise him.

The man, who is only identified as A. Campbell on the mock cheque, chose to wear the iconic mask from the 1996 American slasher film Scream when he picked up his prize.

According to Jamaica Star, Campbell plans to use his newly-minted wealth to buy a house and expand his business.

“I'm looking at things that can turn over the money. I have a little business, so I plan to make it bigger, buy an apartment. I love to have money,” he said.

The lucky man had purchased the lottery ticket in last November for only JMD200 (RM6).

Supreme Ventures Limited vice-president of marketing communication and sponsorship Gail Abrahams told Jamaica Star that it was common to see winners donning costumes to avoid harassment or security concerns due to their newfound riches.

A security expert, Robert Finzi-Smith also told the Jamaican newspaper that it was wise of winners to conceal their identity when collecting their prize to avoid becoming the victim of exploitation.

“Once somebody knows that you’ve come into a sum of money, a little larger than normal, you suddenly start to find that you have relatives that you didn’t know that you had,” he added.

“Jamaicans tend to have a feeling that if you don’t become a benefactor to everyone near and far, then you’re ‘mean’, and you’re no good.”