Tech-savvy people ‘shake’ their way to rewards on e-wallet apps

Lots of coupons and red packets are up for grabs on WeChat this festive season. — Picture courtesy of WeChat Pay Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — While there is still the traditional ang pau being given for Chinese New Year, technology has enabled money to be given electronically.

Latest to join this bandwagon is WeChat users if they take part in the WeChat Pay MY’s latest Shake Bonus.

The promotion offers users a chance to win coupons worth up to RM66 or Money Packets containing up to RM88 as part of their annual Chinese New Year event.

For WeChat Pay Malaysia, the promotion doubles as a token of appreciation for users while giving them a fun way to engage with the e-wallet app.

“We are extremely happy to be rolling out this promotion for our users. It is our way of sharing and rewarding active and loyal WeChat-ers in Malaysia with prosperity and happiness during the Chinese New Year period,” said WeChat Pay Malaysia chief executive officer Jason Siew.

WeChat is the largest social communication platform in the People’s Republic of China and Malay Mail reported 600 million active users on its cashless payment system in June 2018.

Malaysia was the first country outside of China and Hong Kong to have WeChat Pay localised for use with ringgit.

E-wallets have seen a rise in popularity in Malaysia over the past year with many brick-and-mortar merchants now taking cashless payments in their transactions.

Earlier this month, Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi even began accepting donations made through an e-wallet application as a way of facilitating safe and easy collections.