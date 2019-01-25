Rita Ora models her debut shoe collection for Giuseppe Zanotti

Rita Ora Instagram 2019 — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@ritaora

LONDON, Jan 25 — Rita Ora has unveiled her new footwear collection for the luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

The British popstar has taken to Instagram to tease her 14.4 million followers with photos from the sultry campaign for ‘GZxRita Ora’, which drops today. “Who’s ready to walk my walk?” she asked her fans. “#GZxRitaOra is here. Sexy heels, slouchy boots and my favorite accessory-gold links.

The collection — which is based on the singer’s own personal jewellery pieces — features a pair of ‘Elinor’ peep-toe boots in a vivid shade of shiny scarlet or classic black, a pair of ‘Bonnie’ heeled sandals with perspex straps, and a pair of stiletto sandals with chain link straps, among other styles.

“One of my favourite styles of jewellery is the Cuban Link, which also happens to be Giuseppe’s key statement, so it made sense to include it in our collaboration,” Ora told WWD earlier this month, when the collaboration was announced. “It’s just a mirror of my own personal jewellery collection.”

The launch marks a busy start to the year for Ora, who was also recently unveiled as new brand ambassador for the fashion label Escada.

To shop go to ‘GZxRita Ora’. — AFP-Relaxnews