SHAH ALAM, March 12 — As the holy month of Ramadan begins, many families who are too busy to bake their own Raya cookies have already started sourcing at both established and new bakeries.

They will be spoiled for choice, but here are three not-to-be-missed purveyors of festive treats.

This Ramadan and Raya, Cake Jalan Tiung is offering four types of seasonal cookies: Speculoos Cookies, Hazelnut Cookie Cups, Pecan Cookies and Butter Toffee Cookies.

Run by husband-and-wife duo Hidzad Bin Lahuree and Nur Shafinaz Binti Abdul Rahman, the Shah Alam-based bakery has garnered an ardent following since they started in 2015.

Hidzad says, "The cutest option will be Speculoos Cookies that are shaped like cute animal faces and are cinnamon-spiced cookies with jaggery sugar. Whereas our Hazelnut Cookie Cups are classic hazelnut butter cookies topped with Belgian chocolate chips — a taste reminiscent of traditional Raya butter cookies made at home.”

Nur Shafinaz Binti Abdul Rahman with Cake Jalan Tiung’s Ramadan & Raya gift boxes. — Pictures courtesy of Cake Jalan Tiung

If you’re a lover of all things nutty, Cake Jalan Tiung’s vintage Pecan Butter Cookies will be right up your alley.

For something that is perfect for munching, try their Butter Toffee Cookies that are made with house-made toffee and sprinkled with sea salt for an addictive sweet and salty combination.

Hidzad shares, "House-made toffee adds depth to the cookie flavour while salt is an intriguing contrast to the perfectly sweet flavour. The recipe dates back 40 years from my mother’s collection that she used for our Hari Raya celebrations. This cookie brings back memories of the simple and flavourful cookies we had as kids.”

That homey sensibility also threads through Grams & Ozs , an entirely family affair by the brother-and-sister team of Rashid and Syakirah, with their mother Norhabshah. Homemade Raya cookies made by a family together — what could be better?

Grams & Ozs offers Sables in Chocolate (left) and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt (right) flavours. — Pictures courtesy of Grams & Ozs

Biskut Suji (left) and Raya Cookie Gift Boxes by Grams & Ozs. — Pictures courtesy of Grams & Ozs

For this year’s Raya season, Grams & Ozs is making two different types of Sable cookies available: Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. Also known as Breton cookies, this baked treat hails from the Brittany region of France where butter is generously employed so expect a crumbly, buttery treat.

(The use of sea salt here is inspired, given that Brittany’s coastline provides some of the best sea salt in the world.)

Other Raya cookies by Grams & Ozs include traditional favourites such as Biskut Suji, Semperit and Biskut Arab. Breakfast in a bite comes in the form of a trio of cereal-centric cookies: Crunchy Cornflakes, Nestum and Cranberry Oats.

The family also runs a weekend-only brunch café called Grams & Griddle from their house in D’kayangan, Shah Alam, but have paused that operation for the time being to focus on the annual influx of Ramadan and Raya cookie orders.

For something more contemporary, try homemade cookies by Chonks!, which was started by former R&D chef Syed Syafie Rasyiq in 2020, during the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For something more contemporary, try homemade cookies by Chonks! — Picture courtesy of Chonks!

Popular Chonks! cookies include Classic Chocolate Chip (left) and The Jaffa (right). — Pictures courtesy of Chonks!

Today the brand is well established with customer favourites such as their Classic Chocolate Chip as well as more recent offerings like Rocky Road and Red Velvet Cheesecake. For more intriguing pairings, consider the Churros x Biscoff, Earl Grey Cream Cheese, Matcha Gianduja and Hojicha Bueno.

Prefer a more sophisticated treat? Try their Jaffa cookies, which are inspired by the very British (and, for some, deeply nostalgic) Jaffa cakes. Made with orange juice and zest, 72 per cent Dark Chocolate Couverture chips and dark cocoa powder, every bite promises a pleasing hit of citrus and chocolate.

With flavours as varied as All Dark Hazelnut, Cranberry Nestum White Chocolate and Blackout Biscoff, a cookie bonanza by Chonks! is another option for a delectable, snacking-friendly celebration.

Petite travel cakes by Cake Jalan Tiung: French Butter (left) and Cempedak Di Luar Pagar (right). — Pictures courtesy of Cake Jalan Tiung

Cake Jalan Tiung collaborated with Paper & Print KL on their gift box design. — Picture courtesy of Cake Jalan Tiung

As a bonus, those who favour cakes over cookies may look forward to Cake Jalan Tiung’s petite travel cakes that are available in two flavours.

Hidzad shares, "The most popular and unique is the Cempedak Di Luar Pagar pound cake which contains luscious amounts of fresh local jammy jackfruit. Or opt for the classic French Butter pound cake just like mum used to bake at home.”

These are perfect to bring back to one’s hometown for balik kampung as they can be kept at room-temperature — hence the name "travel cakes”.

Gifting is top of mind for many, which is why Cake Jalan Tiung collaborated with local manufacturer Paper & Print KL on their gift box design. Hidzad says, "This will make unboxing our Raya cookies gift set and the travel cakes a joyous experience.”

Indeed, here’s to a blessed and joyous season ahead!Cake Jalan Tiung

No. 9, Jalan Sukun 4/7, Seksyen 4, Shah Alam, Selangor

Ramadan hours: Open daily (except Thu closed) 3pm-11:30pm

Standard hours: Open daily (except Thu closed) 8am-7pm

Web: cakejalantiung.com

IG: instagram.com/cakejalantiung/

FB: facebook.com/cakejalantiung/

To order: visit heylink.me/cakejalantiung/ or WhatsApp 012-8787258.

Ordering begins March 12; last date for orders: April 3.

Cookies available for self pick-up at shop or and delivery, daily until April 8.

Travel cakes available for self pick-up and delivery only on April 7 & 8.Grams & Ozs

2, Jalan Akuatik 13/76B, D’kayangan, Shah Alam, Selangor

For pre-orders, contact 011-19741880 or 013-3380722.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/grams.n.ozs/ Chonks! Homemade Cookies

Jalan 1/62B, Bandar Menjalara, KL

Delivery nationwide, and self pick up available.

Phone: 014-6459175

FB: https://www.facebook.com/chonks.kl/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/chonks.kl/

