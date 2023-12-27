KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — For me, char kway teow is a one-plate wonder.

Especially when it's brimming with wok hei, plump cockles and prawns with crusty brown bits.

Since my favourite Jalan Batai Char Kway Teow stall in Klang took a hiatus, I've been quite lost. Hence it's been an uphill task to look for another good plate.

This place was recommended by my colleague and Sunny Teh is the man behind the wok.

The stall, hidden in one corner of this huge coffee shop, has a sign saying, "Penang Lorong Selamat Char Koay Teow".

Previously from Penang, he moved here about two years ago after the Covid-19 pandemic for better prospects.

The coffee shop is right opposite the wet market in this popular area that is often jam packed with cars .

He traces his links to the famous Goggle Man Char Kuey Teow in Penang's Lorong Selamat.

But whatever his background, the proof is on the plate.

His char kway teow excels in his control of his wok. It was full of flavour, that all important wok hei, but what I really appreciated was it wasn't greasy.

I'm not a fan of that lingering greasy after taste, which needs continuous cups of coffee to get rid of.

That's not to say you don't get charred bits but it's well controlled. For instance, the eggs are golden brown, versus sometimes a darker colour that seems to tip towards a burnt taste.

I asked for extra cockles and they were plump freshly shucked ones. It's bliss since most stalls serve the tiny frozen molluscs, which are tasteless and rubbery.

It's RM8.50 for a normal portion. If you wish to add larger prawns, it's RM11.50. There's also a duck egg version, where the normal sized prawns is RM10 and the larger prawns is RM13.

Penang Lorong Selamat Char Koay Teow, Kedai Kopi Say Hoi, 48, Jalan Kas Kas 3, Taman Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 6am to 2pm. Closed every second Wednesday of the month. The stall is closed on December 27. Tel:016-3235651.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.