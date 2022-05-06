Going off the beaten path for curry noodles at KL's Taman Lembah Maju

Get this bowl of curry noodles laden with goodies such as pig skin, chicken, long beans, brinjal and cockles – Picture by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 – Sometimes you discover hidden gems if you take a chance to explore new places. That's how I found this stall hidden inside a food court I have not been to before.

Located inside Restoran LM Food Court, it's in an area that is adjacent to Pandan Indah and Taman Muda. You won't find many stalls here in the daytime but this stall run by Ah Mun Jeh sells really good curry noodles.

Originally located at the Sungai Besi area near Fajar Supermarket, the stall has around 40 years of history offering curry noodles and wantan mee.

Later in the month, they will be moving to a coffee shop just behind this food court. As their opening date at the new place is not confirmed since the shop is still under renovation, you can contact them to find out the new address if you don't see them at the food court.

It's a good move as the food court is a little run down.

For RM7.50, you get a bowl of ultimate satisfaction. The curry is thick and slurp worthy but still mild tasting.

I especially like the items that are served in the bowl as they are generous with the ingredients. I added RM1 for a spoonful of freshly shucked cockles too.

Unlike other places, the pig skin served here is softer as it has absorbed the curry well. The chicken pieces are cooked well and they also serve long beans and tender brinjal pieces.

The best way to enjoy it is with the al dente egg noodles. If you prefer, there's also a dry version where it is drizzled with a spoonful of thick curry.

They also serve wantan noodles with various toppings such as braised chicken feet with mushrooms and char siu. You can order the thicker egg noodles too.

When you dine in, there will be a vendor that peddles various traditional biscuits like loh poh peng and tau sar piah. She would come table by table to offer the items in a basket.

I randomly bought these mooncake biscuits or kong chai peng with fillings that were actually pretty nice. You have a choice of red bean paste or lotus paste. I chose red bean paste since it won't be too sweet. The biscuit is soft and good paired with a cup of coffee.

Curry Mee Stall, Gerai B.O.T Lot 22, Restoran LM Food Court, Jalan Bunga Mawar, Taman Lembah Maju, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 5.30pm. Closed on Saturday. Tel:+6010-82298834