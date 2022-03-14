Phase four delivery: Get your 'or chien' delivered to your doorstep from Damansara Perdana

If you're craving for 'or chien', try this version that features omelette cooked one by one with juicy fresh oysters. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — When it comes to or chien or oyster omelette, it's not easy to find a great version in the Klang Valley.

Most stalls serve uninspiring versions where it's predominantly an omelette with a sprinkle of overcooked small oysters. Hence my interest was piqued when I saw Dennis Ee advertise his Lim-Peh Ojian on MY Food Directory & Delivery C19 Facebook group.

The omelette is cooked upon order one by one, hence only limited batches are made each day. Dennis tells me he limits it to just 20 orders per day.

Sourcing for the fresh big oysters too is not so easy so he only opens for orders three days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You contact him to reserve your slot which is on a first come first serve basis. He does two sessions, one for lunch from 12pm to 3pm and dinner time from 6pm to 9pm.

He operates from home at Damansara Perdana and delivery fee is free within the area. You can either do a self pick up or ask for it to be delivered to your doorstep. Dennis will help arrange for a third party delivery company to send the food over and inform you of the charges before delivery.

The original version is mildly spicy which gives the omelette a nice flavour. I like how the egg is nicely cooked in large pieces. The texture of the omelette is also fluffy and some smaller bits have crispy edges, making it nice with the contrast of textures.

You won't find too much corn starch in the egg mixture too. What I really enjoyed were the large fresh oysters that weren't overcooked, they had a lovely creamy texture. Each omelette has about six to seven pieces depending on the size of the oysters.

The omelette also has fresh coriander sprinkled over it to add a nice freshness. If you're not a fan of coriander, you can also request for it to be omitted.

You can also request for a non-spicy version or ramp up the spiciness by asking for an extra spicy version. I sampled the non-spicy version too which uses more garlic to give it taste. This version has fluffier egg pieces too compared to the original version. If you're looking for a hit of spiciness from the chilli sauce, you may find their homemade chilli sauce a little mild tasting.

I reckon since I can take the original's spiciness, I will order the extra spicy version the next time. The portion is pretty generous too.

You can contact Dennis Ee via WhatsApp at +6012-6273338 to place an order. It's RM15 per portion. The omelette is pork free and uses less oil too.