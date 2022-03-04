Phase four takeaway: Relish silky smooth 'chee cheong fun' at Taman Connaught's Kedai Kopi 33 Kopitiam

This stall at Kedai Kopi 33 Kopitiam serves silky smooth chee cheong fun that is best enjoyed with a dash of soy sauce, sesame seeds and pickled green chillies. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — When it comes to chee cheong fun, I seek those where it's all about the texture rather than the sauces.

My preference is for silky smooth strands that glide in your mouth. That's just what I found at this popular stall at Cheras.

No wonder those smooth steamed rice flour strands sell out quickly as once you taste it, you end up eating a second or third plate of it. That's how addictive the chee cheong fun can be.

With such excellent chee cheong fun, I like to relish it with soy sauce and pickled green chillies. If you prefer more flavour, there's a mix of chilli and sweet sauce that gives a nice tingly spiciness.

For a spicier touch to your chee cheong fun, order the combination of sweet sauce and fiery red coloured chilli sauce (left). You can also add a creamy element to your chee cheong fun with a dash of curry to the sweet and chilli sauce combination.

And if you want something unusual, add a dash of curry. The trinity of chilli sauce, sweet sauce and curry has a combination of mild spiciness and savouriness from the sweet sauce while the curry adds a nice touch of creaminess.

A packet of their chee cheong fun with these sauces is RM3.80. We do warn you that one packet won't be enough especially if you love chee cheong fun.

If you prefer to bulk up your meal, they offer curry with bean curd puffs for RM4.40. You can also just add on bean curd puffs with the curry on the side for RM1.20. The curry is rather mild tasting hence it's more for the slight creaminess and additional protein to the plate of chee cheong fun.

The curry chee cheong fun is paired with fluffy bean curd puffs.

For your takeaway, they are generous with the quantity of sauces hence you can add it liberally with your chee cheong fun.

For those who prefer to pair their chee cheong fun with yong tau foo, there's a stall that offers that within the coffee shop. Apparently the prawn mee is also recommended here, which calls for a second visit to explore further. For now, I think I am addicted to this chee cheong fun.

Do note that the chee cheong fun runs out quickly. Here the early bird catches the chee cheong fun for breakfast.

Chee Cheong Fun stall, Kedai Kopi 33 Kopitiam, 30, Jalan Waras 1, Taman Connaught, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 6am to 2pm. Closed on Monday and Wednesday. Tel:+6016-2551436.