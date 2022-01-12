Phase four takeaway: Get the comfort of healthy greens from PJ Old Town's Traditional Hakka Lui Char Restaurant

Get some healthy greens for lunch by ordering from Traditional Hakka Lui Char Restaurant at PJ Old Town — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — As I had just taken my booster jab, I wanted to eat something healthy yet substantial enough to get me through the effects of the vaccine. Rather than just any bowl of noodles, I decided to check out this lui cha place.

Located at Petaling Jaya Old Town, the name of the shop may be unfamiliar but the moment I walked in, I recognised the owner.

She used to operate a stall inside the famed Restoran Soon Lee located nearby. I guess when that restaurant moved to their new premises, she decided to strike out on her own as this place opened in October last year.

As it was just before lunch, they were busy fulfilling delivery orders. Various riders were waiting to take away multiple packs of food. Even though you can dine in, most of their customers preferred delivery. You can order via Grab Food and Shopee Food.

The lui cha is served with a variety of stir fried vegetables such as leeks, long beans and mustard greens. You also have cooked black eyed beans, beancurd and peanuts.

The essence of 'lui cha' is the bright green broth made with herbs and tea

What ups the deliciousness for their bowl of lui cha is a scoop of their caramelised onions. You can smell their fragrance the moment you open your takeaway packet. If you're strictly vegetarian, you can opt to omit the dried prawns they add inside. For a healthier meal, there's also a brown rice version.

The green tea paste given is thick and fragrant. I like adding hot water to mine to get a soupier meal. Just mix everything and enjoy each spoonful of goodness.

The lui cha is RM8 and an additional RM1 if you opt for the brown rice. You will be charged 50 sen for the takeaway, unless you bring your own containers.You can also buy extra paste for RM4.50.

Their food is easily available for delivery and takeaway on the various delivery platforms

In addition, there's an Ipoh hor fun soup stall run by KK Wong. He has links to Restoran Soon Lee too as his father operated a wantan mee stall there.

Now he has struck out on his own to sell these noodles. Since it's a one-man show, the Ipoh native decided to offer these noodles as wantan mee takes too much preparation work.

He offers various toppings such as chicken, shredded chicken with prawns, fish balls and pork balls. The noodles are all priced at RM7 each.

You also can score 'kai si hor fun' here as this stall shares the same space

You get a clear broth laced with prawn oil paired with smooth hor fun sourced from Ipoh. It's quite a simple taste as the broth is clear and not overly sweet. I did find it a tad too salty for me, when you drink the broth on its own. I left it in the noodles for a bit and it got better.

If you're looking to bulk up your lui cha meal, it's quite a good choice since you get to relish that comforting broth too. This stall starts earlier from 7am too.

Traditional Hakka Lui Char Restaurant, No. 37, Jalan 1/12, Section 1, Petaling Jaya Old Town, Selangor. Open: 9am to 3pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:+6012-7985104. Facebook:@traditionalhakkaluichar