Phase four takeaway: Pudu's Restoran Siak Kee serves a simple yet satisfying fish ball noodles

A simple bowl of fishball noodles is still the best at Pudu's Restoran Siak Kee – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — For some time, a friend had been raving about his favourite fishball noodles at Pudu. I'm actually not a big fan of fish ball noodles as most of them just don't make the mark.

One morning as I wanted something simple to kickstart my day, I decided to give this place a try.

Based on the signboard, their legacy harks back to 1952!

With fishball noodles, it's such a simple dish that one cannot hide any flaws. If one element goes wrong, there goes your satisfaction.

I ordered the dry version and the soup noodles. Each bowl of noodles came with a mix of fish balls (normal and fried), sliced fish cake and the rarely seen her giao or fish dumplings.

What's really nice is the clear broth that the noodles are served with. There's a lovely sweetness to it unlike other places who just use fish bones. You get a hint of saltiness from the preserved radish inside it too. I was a bit wary whether that sweetness was artificial but even after I drank the whole bowl of the broth, I didn't feel thirsty.

Their fish balls and fish dumpling have a lovely bite to them and is delicious with that clear, sweet soup served with preserved radish

The fish balls are tinier in size than at other places but they have a nice, slight bounce when you bite into them indicating it's made from fish paste more than flour. My favourite is the fish dumpling with its slightly chewier skin made from fish paste and stuffed with minced pork. Since there was only one per bowl, I savoured that precious dumpling.

The dry noodles is tossed in dark soy sauce that has a nice balanced taste with crunchy bean sprouts and crunchy lard fritters

If you get the dry noodles, it's tossed in dark soy sauce with fried shallots that gives it a nice flavour. The smooth kway teow noodles go so well with the crunchy blanched bean sprouts.

Previously the shop was inside Jalan Sayur but now they have shifted and you can see the stall when you drive down Jalan Pudu.

Restoran Siak Kee, Jalan Sayur (stall faces Jalan Pudu), KL. Open: 8am to 1pm. Closed on Tuesday. Tel:+6012-2676669. Facebook: @/Siak-kee-Fishball-Noodles-2066656020230345/