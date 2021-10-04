Phase Three takeaway: Enjoy this thick, fragrant curry mee from PJ Kota Damansara's Woltter Restaurant & Cafe

Slurp down the thick, fragrant curry mee from this Kota Damansara stall. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — I've been on the search for curry mee. It's been an uphill task as many have been tried and not many passed. Hence I was surprised to discover this particular curry mee, which a friend had recommended.

You can find the curry mee being sold side by side with sam kan cheong noodles by a friendly couple.

According to my friend, the curry mee runs out early in the day so one should call ahead to check if it is still available or else you'll waste a trip here.

The highlight is the curry gravy. It is rich with spices and coconut milk. As it's mildly spicy, the gravy is incredibly drinkable. I kept drinking spoonfuls of the rich curry. Pair it with your choice of noodles and the various toppings.

You can also order 'sam kan cheong' noodles at the same stall where the dry version is fragrant with fried shallots.

You have crunchy pork skin, sliced fish cake, lady's fingers, cockles, fishballs and half portion of hard boiled egg. I also liked the beancurd puffs that absorb the curry gravy. It's a substantial bowl of noodles even though there's no poached chicken.

If you wish for extra protein, just get some from the chicken rice stall. What their regulars do is pair the curry with their sam kan cheong noodles. Some enjoy the thick curry drizzled over the dry noodles with minced pork to give it extra oomph! It's an unusual combination but the flavours do work as the rich mild tasting curry goes well with the dark soy sauce noodles.

The curry mee is priced at RM7 for a small portion and RM7.50 for the big portion

The accompanying broth has a deeper, sweet taste compared to that at other stalls.

Your takeaway comes complete with disposable chopsticks and spoons.

For the sam kan cheong noodles, you have a choice of dry or soup noodles. A small portion is RM6.50 while the big portion is available at RM7.

I had ordered the dry version, which is the way I like my noodles. This did not disappoint as the short fat noodles were given a nice flavour boost with minced pork, dark soy sauce and lots of fried shallots. I also liked the roast meat sausage which was packed with flavour.

Even the broth that is served with the flat shaped pork balls is given a twist in taste. This wasn't the usual clear yellow soybean broth but a sweeter type with more depth to it. Needless to say, I drank up the whole bowl of broth too.

Curry Mee and Sam Kan Cheong stall, Wolter Restaurant & Cafe, 1, Jalan PJU 5/20E, The Strand, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Tel:+6011-33532562. Open daily: 7am to 3pm. (Note the curry mee finishes quickly so call ahead to check availability)