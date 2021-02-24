MCO delivery: On a plant-based diet? Order these delicious vegan meals from Desa Sri Hartamas' Foodbae

Even if you're on a plant-based diet, you can still enjoy 'nasi lemak' from Foodbae – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 -- If you're looking for protein alternatives for your meals, try out the newly-opened Foodbae.

Started mid January, the place offers vegan meals for delivery from their Desa Sri Hartamas kitchen. They cover areas such as Mont Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Damansara Heights, Mutiara Damansara and Damansara Perdana. The delivery fee is RM7. If you're not in the area, they can also arrange it too.

A week ago, they opened another outlet in Puchong. It's designed to serve areas such as Seri Kembangan, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Subang.

The newly-minted place is also slated to offer dine-in so keep a look out for the announcement when it's finalised.

Their plant-based menu offers local favourites like nasi lemak fried chicken, nasi ayam geprek with spicy sambals (there's a brown rice option too), roast chicken rice and jackfruit lamb biryani.

The chicken rice can also be ordered without any garlic or onion. There are also pasta dishes such as mac and cheese, spaghetti bolognese and prawn aglio olio. You also have Swedish meatballs served with cranberry sauce for RM25. No gluten mock meats are used to create their vegan offerings.

The dish I was most curious about was the jackfruit lamb biryani (RM22). What they do is they deep fry the jackfruit that is marinated with spices. It's shredded to resemble lamb and paired with basmati rice and cashew nuts.

The jackfruit taste is a little mild but what gives the whole dish a huge flavour boost is the vegetables served on the side.

It's an appetising mix of cauliflower, potatoes and dried plums. The plums give a depth to that side dish with its umaminess. My only gripe would be they don't pit the dried plums so be careful when you eat it.

Even if you're on a plant-based diet, you won't miss nasi lemak (RM17 with fried chicken) with Foodbae's version. You get rice with a distinct coconut fragrance paired with a bright red and slightly spicy sambal. There's fried peanuts and their version of crunchy ikan bilis.

Apparently it's a secret plant-based ingredient but it's shredded to resemble fried anchovies. Your crispy fried chicken essentially is tofu based. The skin is coated with their secret spice mix that gives it lots of flavours.

Tear it apart to reveal an inside that looks similar to chicken meat. There's also crispy tempeh slices, and vegetables such as long beans and cucumbers.

How about some mac & cheese with tempeh bacon and a refreshing slaw for lunch?

For comfort food, the mac and cheese (RM25) is a nice choice. You get macaroni coated with a cashew cream tinged yellow from turmeric. It's sprinkled with crispy breadcrumbs and topped with tempeh bacon.

The tempeh slices have a nice smokey, sweet taste that complements the pasta. Don't ignore the slaw on the side too. It's a very refreshing mix of purple cabbage, green apples and carrots that help cut through the rich tasting pasta, You can opt for the truffle version too by adding RM5 or add additional tempeh bacon for RM5.99 too.

Your food is delivered in environmental packaging making it easy to just eat in front of your computer. I also liked how each item came nicely labelled. They also indicate if your food contains peanuts, tree nuts, wheat or soy, which is good for those who want to avoid certain food ingredients.

For orders, you can place them at least one week in advance. They only accept bank transfers for payment. Just choose a time slot and they will deliver the food to your doorstep.

Foodbae, Desa Sri Hartamas, KL. You can place your orders via WhatsApp to 011-23325859 for delivery from 11am to 8pm. Instagram: @foodbae Facebook: foodbaemy