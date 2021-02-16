Inspired by Ebit Lew, couple in Johor Baru offer ready-to-eat meals for the needy

Kafe Ateyh Fried Chicken outlet owners Siti Nazirah Norzri (left) and her husband Mohammad Atif Wan Kamal started their initiative to provide free food for the needy during the second phase of the movement control order (MCO). — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 16 — Mohammad Atif Wan Kamal and his wife Siti Nazirah Norzri are just your average Malaysians trying to earn a clean living in hard times.

But while some may become hardened by the school of hard knocks, the milk of human kindness continues to flow from this young couple who have just opened a small shop at Nongchik Riverside on Jalan Kolam Air here selling nasi lemak.

Despite being tight on money with a new business venture, the husband and wife have recently started providing free meals from out of their Kafe Ateyh Fried Chicken to those who need it.

Siti Nazirah said the idea to feed the needy was sparked by an incident at their shop last Thursday. A man entered their outlet and asked for food for himself, and a child.

“Previously, we had a promotion where we gave out free fried chicken to pregnant mothers and customers celebrating birthdays at our stall in Larkin.

“With that, we now plan to give out free meals to anyone who truly is in need of food, regardless of their background,” she told the media when met at her shop yesterday.

Kafe Ateyh Fried Chicken outlet owners Siti Nazirah Norzri (left) and her husband Mohammad Atif Wan Kamal showing the fried chicken and fried chicken nasi lemak meals in their shop. — Picture by Ben Tan

She added that she and her husband will continue to provide the free food service for those in need as long as the shop is in operation.

“I want to help in terms of money, but I can’t afford it. However, if it is food, God willing we can provide,” said the 24-year-old mother of two children, aged four and three.

Siti Nazirah said she feels a sense of ease helping others who are hard-up, even if all she can do is give some food to those who are hungry.

Her 27-year-old husband said he feels called to share his rezeki (sustenance in Islam) with the less fortunate, more so during the current Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent movement control order.

“We are aware that many people’s income is affected due to this pandemic as mainly those that asked us for food have lost their jobs,” Mohammad Atif said.

He added that they would hand out 50 packets of fried chicken nasi lemak free of charge to the homeless in Johor Baru every Friday since last October.

Their charity initiative was partly influenced by popular Chinese Muslim preacher Ebit Lew’s do-good efforts around the country.

After they “invited” the needy to visit Kafe Ateyh Fried Chicken for a free meal last week, Siti Nazirah and Mohammad Atif have been lavished with praise on their shop’s Facebook page.

Mohammad Atif believes that by sharing, his sustenance too will grow.