RMCO food delivery: Authentic Thai food from Kepong with 'som tam', 'tom yum' and the unusual pickled crabs

Enjoy a Thai meal with pickled crab, 'tom yum', 'som tam' and minced chicken stir fried with Thai basil and rice — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KEPONG, June 26 — I've been on the look out for authentic Thai food on Facebook Group chats.

While there are lots of Thai restaurant offerings, I was searching for a home cook.

I eventually found Joon Yoohanngoh who is based in Kepong. The Thai native has been offering her menu on the group chats since the end of May.

You get the usual dishes like tom yum, som tam and glass noodle salad but there are some unusual seasonal items like pickled crabs and shrimp sashimi.

The prices are also reasonable with generous portions for a menu that mainly features seafood and chicken. Occasionally, there are special dishes such as green curry offered.

I tend to be extremely adventurous with food and I was keen to try the Thai version of pickled crabs. I've sampled the Korean soy pickled crabs before in Seoul which I liked a lot.

For this Sunday June 28, she is offering up the pickled crabs again at RM58 per crab. As the crab needs to be pickled one day ahead, it is best to get your orders in should you wish to try it.

The 'som tam' has a spicy kick with its sauce and you can order different versions with seafood, fermented fish or this one with salted egg

Unlike the Korean versions, the pickling liquid has a lighter taste hence the crabs have a very light flavour. Instead, the flavour comes from the punchy Thai chilli sauce given to you on the side to pair with the crab.

If you prefer the usual Thai offerings, there's a selection of som tam or green papaya salad with different toppings that range from RM10 to RM20 with seafood.

There's the plain version, another with fermented fish and the one I tried was with salted egg for RM15.

However, I messed up my sauce for the salad and ended up swapping it for the chilli sauce meant for the crab.

Luckily I discovered the mistake when I sat down to taste the food. The salad dressing packs a spicy punch with chillies, tomatoes and peanuts.

You can also order their glass noodle salad which is pretty popular with her customers or even the spicy shrimp salad with pickled fish sauce. She also does another variety with squid.

If you're looking for a solo meal, there's the Thai basil stir fried with minced chicken served with rice for RM12. It is topped with a fried egg. The minced chicken dish is quite mildly spicy but if you prefer a spicier kick, just ask her to adjust the spice levels.

The portion for the 'tom yum' with seafood is generous and can easily feed three people. Pair it with minced chicken, fried egg and a plate of rice

She also offers a fried chicken served with garlic, fried egg and rice for the same price. There's also tom yum fried rice with seafood for RM15.

You get a generous portion of tom yum seafood for RM15. Even though it's meant for one person, I reckon the soup would be enough to feed at least three people.

There's a mix of prawns and squid inside the fragrant soup together with mushrooms. The spiciness was good for me since I don't take overly spicy food and I felt the Thai flavours were well balanced.

You can choose to also have your tom yum with hot pot noodles. She offers the popular Mama noodles or beehoon.

For orders, you can WhatsApp Joon Yoohanngoh at 013-8158996 for the menu or search for her on MY Food & Delivery C19 Facebook Group chat at https://www.facebook.com/groups/MYFoodDirectoryC19