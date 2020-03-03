Vinexpo Hong Kong gets new dates amid coronavirus threat

Vinexpo Hong Kong was originally scheduled for May, but has been pushed back to July 8-10 in the hopes that the global health crisis subsides by the summer. ― Picture courtesy of Vinexpo via AFP

HONG KONG, March 3 ― Organisers of Vinexpo have announced new dates for their Hong Kong trade fair.

The global fallout from the effects of Covid-19 continues. Vinexpo Hong Kong was originally scheduled for May, but has been pushed back to July 8-10 in the hopes that the global health crisis subsides by the summer.

This year's event will be attended by new and emerging wine producing countries including Uruguay, Libya and Syria.

Traditional wine countries such as Chile, Argentina, South Africa and France are also expected to make a big showing.

Along with closed borders and flight routes, the virus has also resulted in the closure of the Louvre Museum, and most recently, the cancellation of a major travel trade fair, ITB Berlin.

In the food world, Opinionated About Dining's gala event originally scheduled to take place in Milan in May has also been canceled, but may be moved to London or Barcelona. Meanwhile Asia's 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony from The World's 50 Best organisation, originally set to take place March 24 on the island of Kyushu, Japan has switched to online. ― AFP-Relaxnews