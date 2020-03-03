Michelin adds two new starred restaurants to Croatia guide

A view of Korcula, Croatia. — Grey_82/Istock.com pic via AFP

ZAGREB, March 3 — Croatia has two new Michelin-starred restaurants in the latest edition of the gastronomic dining guide.

Inspectors of the French dining guide have bestowed The LD Terrace restaurant in Korcula and Boskinac o, Novalja with their first Michelin stars.

At The LD Terrace, chef Marko Gajski serves up gastronomic cuisine using local produce and flavors, while chef Matijas Breges brings creativity to his cuisine at Boskinac.

“This year's selection reflects the positive trends on the Croatian food scene, all around the country. With a total of 70 restaurants in the Guide, Croatian cuisine is evolving and improving, especially by concentrating the energies of the chefs into selecting the best meat and vegetables from the local territories and the freshest fish from small-scale fishing,” said international director Gwendal Poullenec in a statement.

Restaurants in the selection from the previous year have retained their stars.

The Michelin guide for Croatia 2020 features 70 restaurants overall. — AFP-Relaxnews