Switzerland: 2020 Michelin Guide honors Andreas Caminada but does not designate any new 3-star restaurants

Andreas Caminada presides over the kitchen of the three-star Schloss Schauenstein in Furstenau. — Picture courtesy of Schloss Schauenstein via AFP

BERN, Feb 26 — Hot on the heels of France and the Nordic countries, Switzerland has been spotlighted by a new 2020 Michelin Guide to its restaurants.

The gastronomic bible did not designate any new three-star establishments, but it did present a special award to chef Andreas Caminada.

The gastronomic visionary and fervent supporter of up-and-coming chefs, Andreas Caminada was honoured with the guide’s “Mentor Award” for his commitment to supporting young talent.

The chef at the three-starred Schlöss Schauenstein has notably appointed Silvio Germann to preside over the kitchen of his IGNIV by Andreas Caminada restaurant in Bad Ragaz, which has now been awarded two stars.

And that’s not all, Caminada is also responsible for the ascension of another star, Marcel Skibba, who leads the culinary charge at the 42-year-old’s restaurant in Saint-Moritz.

Along with the recognition accorded to the celebrity chef from Graubünden, the new guide also confirmed the success of a number of restaurants that focus on shared dishes.

Two new restaurants figuring in the guide for the first time have been immediately awarded two stars: Maison Wenger House in Le Noirmont and the Memories restaurant in the Hotel Grand Resort in Bad Ragaz.

However, the country still only has three three-star establishments: the Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier, Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau and the Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Basel.

Twelve new one-star and six two-star restaurants have been added to the new guide to Switzerland, which now has listings for 632 addresses including 122 starred restaurants. — AFP-Relaxnews