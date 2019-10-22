New York’s Michelin star count rises for the 2020 guide

Blue Hill at Stone Barns Kitchen by Dan Barber. — Picture from Irene Hamburger/Blue Hill at Stone Barns via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Oct 22 — Dan Barber’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns and contemporary Korean restaurant Atomix have been inducted into the two Michelin-star club in the latest edition of the gastronomy guide for New York City.

Overall, 10 new restaurants in New York city and Westchester County received either their first star or were promoted through the ranks of the three-tiered system.

The big winners of the 2020 guide include Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which serves vegetables harvested from the property’s on-site greenhouses and farm to create “excellent cuisine with a distinct personality.”

At Atomix, inspectors lauded chef Junghyun Park’s reinterpretation of side dishes (banchan) and jeon (savoury Korean pancakes) and the elegance of the Korean cuisine.

Two stars denotes excellent cuisine that is “worth a detour.”

“As an international destination for gastronomy and tourism, New York City continues to serve as a global leader, thanks to its rich diversity in cuisine types, wealth of talent and experience among chefs,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides in a press release.

“This year’s selection of 76 starred establishments offers diners a range of distinctive experiences, from the contemporary Korean dining at Atomix to the devout farm-to-table ethos at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Inspectors were especially impressed by an extraordinary execution of the Guide’s five criteria including the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking technique, the harmony of flavours, consistency over time, both during the meal and throughout the year and the personality of the chef as it is expressed on the plate.”

The exclusive three-starred club — which denotes exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey — remains unchanged with no new additions.

In the 2020 guide, eight new addresses unlocked their first Michelin star, which represents high quality cooking, “worth a stop.”

The 2020 Michelin Guide New York City and Westchester County hits bookshelves October 23. — AFP-Relaxnews