McDonald’s Canada to test out plant-based burger

McDonald’s Canada PLT, Plant Lettuce Tomato, Beyond Meat burger. — Picture from McDonald’s Canada via AFP-Relaxnews

TORONTO, Sept 26 — After Burger King and A&W in Canada, McDonald’s is the latest fast-food chain to introduce plant-based burgers to their menu in Canada.

For 12 weeks, select McDonald’s outlets in Canada will put a vegan burger on the menu, made with a plant-based patty developed specifically for the fast-food chain by Beyond Meat.

Called the P.L.T. — Plant, Lettuce and Tomato — the burger will be served at 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario beginning September 30 for a 12-week trial period.

As the case for reducing beef consumption mounts, be it for a myriad of environmental or health reasons, more and more fast-food giants and restaurateurs have responded by adding plant-based alternatives to their list of offerings.

Last month, Burger King launched The Impossible Whopper, which replaces the chain’s signature “flame-grilled” beef patty with a plant-based facsimile from Impossible Burger, rival to Beyond Meat.

Last year, A&W Canada also put a burger made with a Beyond Meat patty on their menu.

And earlier this month, Taco Bell launched two new vegetarian items — Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito — as part of a redesigned “Vegetarian Menu.”

Likewise, this week Disney announced plans to add more plant-based, vegan-friendly menu items across their parks in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews