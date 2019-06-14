Singapore Tourism Board, Tiger Beer in first big joint campaign to promote island republic

A S$3.2 million tie-up between the Singapore Tourism Board and Tiger Beer will see some of Tiger’s limited-edition beer bottles featuring historic precincts across the island. — Tiger Beer handout pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 14 — The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and alcohol brand Tiger Beer have teamed up for their first large-scale partnership to promote Singapore and, of course, beer.

The two-year deal is worth S$3.2 million (RM9.8 million) though STB and Tiger Beer declined to disclose a breakdown of who is paying how much.

Tiger Beer has long had a high profile internationally — back in 1956, the noted British author Anthony Burgess published a novel called Time for a Tiger, set in this part of the world.

Tiger Beer was founded in Singapore in 1932, and is now ultimately owned by Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV.

Augmented reality artworks on bottles

To kick off their partnership, the STB will bring to life four of the 20 newly released “Tiger district bottle” designs — namely, Chinatown, Katong, Bugis and Tiong Bahru — by telling the stories of these historic precincts through augmented reality (AR) technology.

The bottles, launched by the company on June 1, come in 20 limited-edition designs and feature elements that define the culture of each district.

For instance, the design for the Chinatown district features the iconic People’s Park Complex.

Consumers will be able to view AR artwork of these landmarks, designed by Singapore artist Eugene Soh, by scanning the unique district symbol on the bottles with the Facebook application on their mobile devices.

Through this, they will learn about the various tourism sights within the particular precinct and be inspired to go there in person, the brands said in their media release.

The AR effects for Chinatown and Bugis will go live on June 13, and for Katong and Tiong Bahru, on June 21.

The Tiger district bottles will be on sale until end July while stocks last, a spokesperson for Tiger Beer said.

Not merely bottles

Besides the innovative products, the partnership between STB and Tiger Beer will involve key areas such as creative consumer experiences in Singapore and overseas, including a pop-up in Tokyo, Japan in October.

The partnership will also involve global marketing through joint campaigns in international markets, and both brands intend to profile homegrown talents such as artists, musicians and chefs, and encourage them to collaborate on overseas platforms.

On whether the partnership is in line with Singapore’s family-friendly image, Lynette Pang, STB’s assistant chief executive of marketing, said: “We think Tiger is a great partner because they are born in Singapore. And I think the spirit of innovation and keeping it very real to what it means to be a Singapore brand is very much in their DNA.

“Singapore is a very diverse destination... whether you’re a foodie, or you’re business traveller, or you’re an explorer, Singapore is diverse enough to allow for many different passion points.”

Pang considers that Singapore has “one of the best cocktail bar scenes”.

“I think we need to celebrate our fantastic nightlife, our fantastic brand, our fantastic food and drink culture,” she added. — TODAY