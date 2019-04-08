Aunty Lan and her awesome Sarawak 'laksa' is back at NZX!

Slurp down this fragrant, tasty Sarawak 'laksa' topped with poached prawns and served with thick beehoon, omelette and beansprouts — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Good news, fans of Aunty Lan's awesome laksa, kolo mee and kway chap!

The friendly lady has returned to NZX where she opened back in late 2017. Many Sarawakians regard her laksa as probably one of the best representation of their hometown specialty within the Klang Valley.

Her stall is now housed in Restoran I. Tea House, which is located opposite her original space in NZX Food Court Centre.

Last year, she moved away and opened at a coffeeshop in Kampung Subang. In March this year, she decided to return to NZX where most of her fans are located. This time, she has also partnered with the owner of this coffeeshop to help manage the place.

'Kway chap' is served with tender braised pig's innards, hard boiled egg, beancurd and a comforting herbal soy based broth

Look for this restaurant at NZX commercial centre for Aunty Lan's Sarawak offerings, Hakka 'lui cha', prawn mee, 'tomyum' seafood, 'mui choy kaw yoke' and much more

What makes her laksa exceptional is the fragrant, thick broth. Using the pre-packaged spice paste, she gives it her own twist by adding chilli powder and coriander powder.

The aromatic spice paste is combined with her homemade chicken broth to give it oomph! Each bowl is topped with fresh, juicy poached prawns, crunchy beansprouts and sliced omelette.

Relish your bowl with her homemade fragrant sambal belacan. Aunty Lan picked up this recipe from her mother who ran a home-based stall at the 7th Mile area in Kuching.

Her kway chap is pretty awesome too. The heartwarming dish is topped with stewed pork belly and an assortment of pig's innards. There's also a halved hard boiled egg for extra protein. Slurp down the herbal soy-based broth for a satisfying meal.

All the ingredients are made fresh daily and ready to be added to your meal (left). Aunty Lan fries up store bought spice paste with additional spices to make her fragrant 'laksa' broth with chicken stock and coconut milk (right)

'Mee kolo merah' has a slight sweetish taste as it is tossed with the 'char siew' sauce (left). For a wholesome meal, try the Hakka 'lui cha' served with sesame seeds, peanuts, assorted greens, black eyed beans and beancurd (right)

Also, don't forget their kolo mee. There are two types available: the plain white version and a reddish one mixed with the sweet-tasting char siew sauce. The al dente noodle strands are topped with slices of their homemade char siew and minced pork.

The coffeeshop also offers a variety of other stalls to cater to everyone's taste. To date, there is Hong Kong-style roast meat rice, prawn mee, tomyum seafood, mui choy kaw yoke, Hakka lui cha and curry noodles.

If you prefer a healthier eat, go for the Hakka lui cha. It's packed with an assortment of greens, black eyed beans, toasted peanuts and beancurd. What makes it a tasty treat is a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds with the comforting green broth.

Aunty Lan tells us by April 12, more stalls would be joining them. This includes a nasi lemak kukus stall which also serves beef noodles. There'll be a char kway teow stall that also serves up chee cheong fun. You will also be able to get pan mee and yong tau foo from another stall.

Restoran I. Tea House is located at E-G-11, Block E, Jalan PJU 1A/41B, Pusat Perdagangan NZX, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open from 7am to 4pm daily. Days off are not fixed at the moment.