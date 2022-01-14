Renault targets 100pc electric sales in Europe by 2030

French carmaker Renault wants electric vehicles to represent all its sales in Europe by 2030, upping a previous commitment of 90 per cent. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 14 ― French carmaker Renault wants electric vehicles to represent all its sales in Europe by 2030, upping a previous commitment of 90 percent, chief executive Luca de Meo said yesterday.

“We have decided to prepare the conditions to make Renault a 100 per cent electric brand by 2030,” he said.

“We imagine a Renault brand that shows off with the newcomers on this market, on European soil.”

Renault will launch its Megane electric car and a modern version of its small Renault 5 this year as manufacturers pivot towards climate-friendly energy sources and away from polluting fossil fuels. ― ETX Studio