Price rises at the pump: Ways to make driving more economical

NEW YORK, Oct 27 — Applied on a daily basis, eco-driving and a few simple maintenance measures can reduce fuel consumption by 10 to 15 per cent, which is a significant saving.

Before hitting the road

Under-inflated tyres or an overloaded car can significantly increase fuel consumption. It’s therefore important to check tyre pressure and to avoid overloading your car before a long trip. It’s also advisable to check the oil level regularly to keep the engine running smoothly.

Once inside, it’s better to keep the windows closed, in order to reduce wind resistance and thus fuel consumption. It’s also advisable not to go overboard on air conditioning, which also impacts fuel use.

At the wheel

Once behind the wheel, it’s possible to adopt a driving style known as eco-driving, which notably involves driving smoothly, i.e., managing gear changes effectively, driving a little slower on roads and freeways if traffic permits, using the cruise control and, above all, avoiding any sudden acceleration or braking. To do this, it’s advisable to anticipate as much as possible by carefully observing what’s going on in front of you and all around you.

Also note that it’s better to turn off the engine during extended stops, even when stuck in heavy traffic. — ETX Studio