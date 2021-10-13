These are the European cities where electrified cars are already a regular sight

In Oslo, eight out of 10 new cars sold are now electrified. — Reuters pic

OSLO, Oct 13 — Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands are the European countries where drivers have been the fastest to embrace electric vehicles. In Bergen, Norway, Europe’s top city for uptake of these types of vehicles, 80 per cent of new registrations in 2020 were for electrified cars, ie, 100 per cent electric or plug-in hybrids.

Major capitals such as Paris, London and Brussels are around the European average, just above the symbolic 10 per cent mark, according to a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Of the 50 cities listed in this report, Warsaw closes the ranking with just 2 per cent of sales corresponding to an electrified vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, the cities with the best public charging infrastructures top the list. Oslo, Utrecht and Amsterdam have around 5,000 charging points for every million inhabitants. That’s almost ten times more than in Paris or London.

Top 10 European cities with the highest electric car registrations

1. Bergen (Norway)

2. Oslo (Norway)

3. Leiden (Netherlands)

4. Stockholm (Sweden)

5. Uppsala (Sweden)

6. Utrecht (Netherlands)

7. Malmö (Sweden)

8. Amsterdam (Netherlands)

9. Fribourg (Switzerland)

10. Paderborn (Germany)

2020 was a record year for electrified car sales in Europe, with nearly 750,000 electric vehicles and 625,000 plug-in hybrids finding buyers, an overall increase of 143 per cent over 2019. — ETX Studio