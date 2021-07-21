Proton X70 Special Edition with ‘enhanced features’ launching tomorrow (VIDEO)

The new SE model is said to come with a brand new look. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Despite the ongoing pandemic and lockdown measures, Proton is launching a new X70 Special Edition model this coming Thursday, July 22. For those who are keen, Proton has also opened up registration of interest for the new SUV.

According to the teaser video, the Proton X70 SE promises to offer “intelligence unlike any other” and they are calling it Malaysia’s “Intelligent SUV”. In addition, the new SE model is said to come with a brand new look.

If you are expecting a facelifted model that’s based on the Geely Boyue Pro or Geely Azkarra in other markets, you might be in for a disappointment. The Proton X70 SE is likely to retain the same design as the current model except for a couple of cosmetic changes.

The Geely Boyue Pro/Azkarra. — Picture from Geely via SoyaCincau

As shared by Paultan, the Proton X70 SE is likely to be similar to the Proton Exclusive Edition that was released in Brunei. The car is expected to be based on the current Proton X70 2WD Premium with some minor cosmetic changes. Some of the new additions include a new 19″ wheel design, blacked-out side mirrors and a darker interior.

The new X70 SE is expected to come in a new blue colour paint job and you can also have it in red as shown in the teaser. We still don’t know what are the new “enhanced features” as the video still shows a similar 8″ infotainment touch-screen display. Hopefully, there are more meaningful upgrades than the Proton X70 Merdeka Edition which was introduced two years ago with only 62 units available.

The Proton X70 2020. — SoyaCincau pic

With the current SST exemption, the Proton X70 is priced from RM94,800 for the base model and the Premium 2WD variant is going for RM119,800. Meanwhile, the Premium X 2WD that comes with a sunroof is going for RM122,800. The locally-assembled X70 in Malaysia gets a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing 135kW (181hp) of power and 300Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and has a rated 0-100km/h time of 9.5 seconds.

The Proton X70 SE will be revealed through a virtual launch event at 11am on July 22, 2021. You can watch it on their official Facebook page. — SoyaCincau