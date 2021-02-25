Honda Malaysia unveils seven special edition models for ‘1 Million Dreams’ campaign

A woman using her mobile phone walks past a logo of Honda Motor Co outside the company’s dealership in Tokyo January 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Honda Malaysia is giving away seven special edition (SE) models in conjunction with its “1 Million Dreams Campaign” to celebrate its one million sales milestone.

The campaign, which runs from February 25 to March 24, offers participants a chance to win the Jazz, All-New City, BR-V, HR-V, Civic, New CR-V and Accord SE models, launched in conjunction with the campaign.

Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Toichi Ishiyama said the campaign is organised to thank its customers for their strong support over the years.

“We also like to thank the Malaysian government for the continuous support throughout the years, as well as for the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) that provided substantial support for the automotive industry,” he said during the “1 Million Dreams Countdown” virtual event, today.

He said the SE models come equipped with unique features, including dual tone exteriors, sporty red line side mirrors, black painted alloy wheels with red highlights as well as ‘1 Million Dreams’ signature emblem on both front fenders of the cars.

Ishiyama said Malaysians can participate in any of the six activities organised by Honda Malaysia to earn as many entries as possible and submit their entries at any Honda authorised dealers or via its official website.

“Participants can collect entries by downloading and signing up for the HondaTouch application; playing the ‘1 Million Dreams Quiz Game’ on the website; test driving a Honda car; booking a new Honda car; servicing or repairing a Honda car; or registering a new Honda car during the campaign period,” he said.

He added that Honda Malaysia is also striving to provide a comprehensive digital platform for its customers by enhancing its HondaTouch application and digital pre-booking platform in the era of digitalisation and new normal. — Bernama