Check out the futuristic looks of the Reevo e-bike (VIDEO)

The Reevo is due to launch in 2021. — Picture courtesy of Beno Technologies

DUBAI, Sept 24 — Design a bicycle that is not only electric, but also built without hubs or spokes. This is the challenge taken up by Beno Technologies with its new Reevo, a futuristic machine that will certainly stand out both for its looks and for its technical specifications. Now about to enter into production, the Reevo is expected to go on sale in 2021.

Developed by Dubai-based start-up Beno Technologies, the new e-bike offers a host of advanced technological features.

What stands out at first glance is its innovative design marked by the absence of hubs or spokes, which gives the Reevo a futuristic look worthy of a science-fiction movie. This impression is also reinforced by the LED lighting directly integrated into the machine’s wheels, which turns on automatically in low light conditions. Operating on the same principle, brake and turn-signal lights also show directly on the wheels.

With regard to performance, the bike is equipped with a 750-W motor, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 40 km/h. At the same time its 48-V removable battery can fully recharge in just three hours. As it stands, information on the machine’s range has yet to be disclosed.

Along with exceptional looks and performance, the Reevo will also benefit from advanced anti-theft features. Like a smartphone, it is equipped with a fingerprint sensor that locks or unlocks the bike. It also has an integrated locking system in its frame, well out of reach of bolt-cutters. Last but not least, the Reevo also has a built-in GPS tracker that can warn if the bike is being moved and locate it at any time. All of the advanced features of the Reevo can be configured using a smartphone, and to ensure that this device does not run out of power, the Reevo also offers a convenient USB port.

After several years of development, the Reevo will shortly be going into production once a sufficient number of pre-orders have been registered on the manufacturer’s website. The price of the new machine has yet to be announced, but those who sign up on a waiting list will be offered a substantial launch-day discount of 40 per cent. — AFP-Relaxnews