Mercedes-Benz has created greener battery packs for its all-electric buses

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G will be the first all-electric bus to use more sustainable and long-lasting battery packs. — Picture courtesy of Daimler via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 — German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced a new type of sustainable batteries, offered as an option on its new articulated bus eCitaro G. The solid-state battery packs are free of chemical elements like cobalt, and boast a 10-year life.

In order to offer the cleanest electromobility possible in urban areas, Mercedes-Benz's latest all-electric articulated bus is equipped with innovative solid-state batteries that are free of nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

These battery packs are more environmentally friendly but also very efficient thanks to high energy density (441 kWh), and they also boast an extensive range.

Mercedes-Benz's eCitaro G will become the first electric bus in the world to use this type of long-lasting batteries (up to 10 years).

Daimler is also working on adapting this new technology for its automotive ranges.

The company is also developing a fuel cell-hybrid eCitaro, to be unveiled in 2022, with a 400km range. — AFP-Relaxnews