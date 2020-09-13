Leaked Proton X50 key fob reveals a feature that’s useful in Malaysia’s weather

The supposed X50 key fob is apparently the same the Geely Binyue's. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — There has been a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Proton X50, one of the most talked-about compact SUVs this year. According to leaks, the national carmaker is due to launch the X50 as soon as next week.

But that day can’t come soon enough. Paultan.org reader Lepat Pisang shared a leaked image showing what is purported to be the Proton X50’s key fob.

Based on its appearance, the side of the device has a metallic sheen that is complemented by a brushed strip and the Proton script in the centre. It is not certain whether the leaked images are genuine but it resembles the size and hexagonal shape of key fob used by the Geely Binyue, or Coolray as it is known in the Philippines, which the Proton X50 is based on.

If the supposed Proton X50 key fob is the same as the Binyue’s, it should come with four buttons: two to lock and unlock the door and another to open the boot. But it is the button on the bottom that is of most interest to us.

You see, the Binyue has a wireless key ignition function that lets drivers start their vehicle from a distance without having to enter it. From a Malaysian context, why would you want a feature like this?

Just imagine having parked your car under the hot sun. Instead of getting into a steaming hot driver’s seat, you can remotely activate the car’s air conditioning system as you approach the car and have the car cooled down before you enter. It also should be noted that the right-hand-drive Proton X50 benefits from two additional aircon vents in the rear to provide additional cooling to rear seat passengers. These are not available for the left-hand-drive Geely Binyue and Coolray.

For those who prefer to warm up their car’s engine in the morning, you can now do so before getting into the car.

Just a quick recap, the locally assembled Proton X50 is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo engine that is said to output 177hp and 255Nm of torque. The new compact is expected to be priced under RM100,000 and will go toe-to-toe with other B-segment SUVs like the Honda HR-V.

Apart from that, Proton’s latest SUV is expected to come with a host of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control.

While Proton has confirmed over social media the exterior and interior of the new Proton X50, there were no details as to whether the wireless key ignition function will be offered on the Proton X50. There is a chance that this feature may only be available on higher spec models, but we will have to wait for the official launch to know for sure. — SoyaCincau