When a DJ draws inspiration from the sound of an electric sports car (VIDEO)

The Ford Mustang Mach-E — Picture courtesy of Ford via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — The sound of a Ford Mustang Mach-E, the latest 100 per cent electric version of the legendary sports car, can be heard on the latest track, New Breed, by American electro composer Matthew Dear.

When designing the car, Ford paid particular attention to developing the car's sound quality, so that it could be perceived both inside and outside while in motion. And the engineers involved in the project turned to science-fiction movies for inspiration

The project to make it into a musical track, initiated by the manufacturer itself, immediately appealed to the Detroit-based DJ: “The idea of remixing the sounds from the Mustang Mach-E was immediately interesting because I've always considered myself to be a ‘sound tinkerer,'” Dear noted.

The title New Breed is available on all streaming platforms.

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E boasts a power output of up to 248 kW, the equivalent of 337 PS. It is available starting at US$43,895 (RM182,792) for first deliveries scheduled for late 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews