Cadillac publishes teaser of their first official EV: The Lyriq SUV

Cadillac’s Lyriq SUV is expected to closely resemble the unnamed model teased earlier this year. — Picture courtesy of Cadillac via AFP-Relaxnews

DETROIT, March 5 — Accompanying an announcement recently made by GM outlining the direction of the group’s global electrification strategy and that of their brands, Cadillac has teased the upcoming reveal of its first EV: the Lyriq SUV.

As part of GM’s push towards electrification, Cadillac will finally be offering an EV in the near future: the Lyriq luxury SUV.

This news comes a few months after the model was first officially introduced in January with a series of design sketches. Yesterday, however, the company published a teaser clip of the real deal which is slated to make its debut next month.

Building on more than a century of innovation, the journey begins April 2nd and it’s electrifying – introducing the first-ever Cadillac Lyriq pic.twitter.com/v0YcfPKCoI — Cadillac (@Cadillac) March 4, 2020

At a private event recently held by the company, a handful of people were able to see a precursor of the production model which, according to those who saw the vehicle, looked similar to the unnamed Cadillac crossover teased in January.

Though details about the model are slim at this point, GM revealed in a publication outlining its electrification strategy that the Lyriq will be built upon the third generation of its EV platform and use its Ultium batteries — the same ones which will give power to the resurrected and electrified Hummer that will debut in May.

The reveal of the Cadillac Lyriq EV is scheduled for April 2. — AFP-Relaxnews