The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is more powerful than ever (VIDEO)

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S and 911 Turbo S Cabriolet — Picture courtesy of Porsche

GENEVA, March 4 — Porsche has finally unveiled — through a video presentation — the new 911 Turbo S and its convertible version. The German manufacturer had planned to present the two automobiles at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The new-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S offers an unprecedented level of power and comfort. Equipped with a revised 3.8-litre flat-six engine that delivers up to 650 hp, 70 hp more than the previous version, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than previously) and reach a top speed of 330 km/h (as did its predecessor).

The shape of the new 911 Turbo S has evolved to become wider and squatter, with a new front wing and 20-inch tires in front and 21-inch ones at the back. Then there is a more dynamic and precise suspension system that offers better stability and road-holding, especially when cornering.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé and Cabriolet will arrive in Europe this spring and in late 2020 in the US, and will start at US$204,850 and US$217,650 respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews