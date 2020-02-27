S treatment gives 2020 Audi Q7 SUV an extra 165hp of power

Audi’s 2020 SQ7 brings extra performance to the model line. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP-Relaxnews

INGOLSTADT (Germany), Feb 27 — Audi has divulged the lofty price tag that accompanies the 2020 SQ SUV’s 500hp-producing powertrain.

Yesterday, Audi announced that yet another sleek and sporty SUV will be hitting North American dealerships this year, an S version of the Q7 SUV, and it may break the bank.

Compared to the standard Q7, the 2020 SQ7 ramps up the power from 335hp to 500hp thanks to the 4.0 TFSI V8 engine, which also generates 568 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

The S treatment also gives the model a suspension specially tuned to improve driving dynamics and give owners a sportier experience.

Not only has the powertrain of the SQ7 been completely revised compared with its non-S counterpart, but the interior and exterior designs have also received distinctive upgrades.

The outside has been outfitted with a series of S equipment like S-model bumpers, a platinum grille and S-style quad tailpipes. More S-oriented goodies can be found on the inside of the SUV as well, including heated sport seats, a multifunction steering wheel and stainless-steel door sills.

Standard tech includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display — on which users can control infotainment and navigation tools and features, natural voice control — and Audi’s collection of driver assistance systems.

Considering all the 2020 SQ7 is equipped with, it’s going to cost future owners a very pretty penny. The base model starts at US$84,800 (RM357,150) whereas the Prestige iteration starts at US$90,400. Both are expected to go on sale this spring. — AFP-Relaxnews