Mercedes presents a concept inspired by the universe of the film ‘Avatar’

Mercedes-Benz presented the Vision AVTR at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. — Picture courtesy of Daimler

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which runs in Las Vegas until January 10, 2020, Mercedes has unveiled a spectacular new concept car directly inspired by the Avatar universe, which will return to big screens with a new film at the end of this year.

Mercedes-Benz promised to come to CES with a vision of the automobile of the future, and the German manufacturer has not disappointed. The new concept, which has been christened the Vision AVTR (for “Advanced Vehicle Transformation”), was developed in direct collaboration with the team responsible for the Avatar saga, including its director James Cameron.

The goal, announced by Mercedes, is not only to have the driver merge with the automobile, but also to combine the interior and exterior of the vehicle into an “emotional whole,” which is in harmony with the surrounding world. With this in mind, the styling of the concept has adopted a design language that Mercedes describes as “organic.”

Inside the vehicle, for example, there is no steering wheel but a large central console that can recognise all of the auto’s occupants when they place their hands on it. Via this contact, the concept can take the pulse of all of its passengers and adjust the atmosphere in the interior in accordance. For their part, fans of the film will also appreciate the concept’s “immersive experience space,” which enables them to directly enter the universe of the saga with images that are projected in 3D.

It should be noted that a multitude of “bionic flaps” reminiscent of reptile scales, which are installed on the roof of the vehicle, are designed to communicate with the driver and “with their outside world through naturally flowing movements,” and that the decoration of the passenger compartment is inspired by the Na’vi dwellings in Avatar.

Finally, in what is perhaps the most surprising innovation, the vehicle, which is equipped with spherical wheels can not only move straight ahead, but also laterally and diagonally. As for the engine, Mercedes has opted for a 350 kW motor, offering the equivalent of more than 475 hp, and a range of up to 700 km thanks to the vehicle’s innovative graphene batteries.

In short, with the Vision AVTR it is increasingly difficult to judge where reality ends and fiction begins. — AFP-Relaxnews