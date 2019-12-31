Kia Imagine concept crossover slated to become production EV in 2021

Kia is expected to launch a production version of the Imagine concept in 2021. — Picture courtesy of Kia

DETROIT, Dec 31 — In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Kia’s Chief Operations Officer revealed that the Imagine concept will be hitting the market as a production model in just a couple of years.

Earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, Kia debuted the flashy Imagine concept, the company’s first completely electric four-door passenger car. Late last week, the company’s COO Emilio Herrera revealed in an interview with Automotive News Europe that the model will be coming to the public as a production model as soon as 2021.

Described by Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design, as a representation of “Kia’s desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification,” the crossover was destined to be mass-produced. However, as it was a showy, human-centric concept created from an “emotional point of view” with a “wry sense of humour,” the version of the vehicle that will be available for purchase will probably be a bit more subdued. Though it will likely have a multitude of cockpit displays like the concept iteration, it’s unlikely that the same 21 LCD screens will be fanned across the dash.

Despite Herrera offering few details about the upcoming crossover, he did confirm that it will be built upon a dedicated electric platform.

The production version of the Imagine EV concept is expected to arrive in 2021, following the launch of a fuel cell vehicle expected at the end of 2020 or in early 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews