Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV, one of the most affluent members of the Benz family (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. — Picture courtesy of Daimler via AFP

STUTTGART, Nov 22 — Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, an opulent SUV with a swanky exterior and lavish interior.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand, a line of vehicles representing the best of the best of the company in terms of luxurious design, materials, and technology, gained its newest member yesterday, the ritzy Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

From the first glimpse of the model, one can't help but notice the extreme opulence of the SUV thanks to the plethora of glossy chrome detailing and the extravagant two-tone paint job.

While the V8 engine — which is paired with hybrid EQ Boost system — is not the star component of the model, it still delivers a respectable 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. Behind the hood, however, is where the SUV earns the Mercedes-Maybach designation.

The back seats, which have a touchscreen display fitted between them, can recline electronically and the padded areas — as well as dash — are finished with Nappa leather. A sliding and tilting sunroof comes standard, as do seats with heating and massaging capabilities.

The interior of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS. — Picture courtesy of Mercedes-Benz via AFP

Available upon request is a centre console with extending tables and a refrigerator “with space for champagne bottles,” and a fragrance designed especially for the model.

In the front, the dash is also outfitted with a touchscreen display that appears to be floating. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is powered with artificially intelligent technology that has the ability to get smarter over time.

The components that are not covered in leather are finished in chrome, wood, or rose gold colouring to create an “ambience from the yachting world.” LED optical fibres can be found throughout the front and back of the interior and are integrated into the roof liner as part of the ambient lighting system.

If a client desires, the SUV can be even further enhanced with the addition of various accessory and technology packages.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will hit the US market in the second half of next year. The price is expected to be just as out of this world as the luxuriousness. — AFP-Relaxnews