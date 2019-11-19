Mitsubishi facelifts the Mirage and Attrage for 2020

Mitsubishi announces the 2020 Mirage. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Nov 19 — On Sunday, Mitsubishi revealed the latest iterations of the Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan.

After briefly teasing the models, Mitsubishi this weekend revealed the facelifted Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan ahead of their debuts in Thailand next week.

As these redesigns are simply facelifts, the number of changes made to the models is small. Most notably, the front end of both have been updated with a new grille that dominates the front fascia and connects the headlights. This wide feature serves to give the models a more “powerful” and “stable” appearance.

The rears were likewise enhanced with a squared-off form to beef up the models’ presence.

Mitsubishi announces the 2020 Attrage. — Handout via AFP

On the inside, both cars were given subtle updates. The front armrests have been redesigned and finished in a new, softer fabric, and the meter and power window switch panels now feature a “sporty carbon pattern.” The seats of the upper-trim level models have been reupholstered in a combination of fabric and leather materials.

With the previous generations of the Mirage and the Attrage having retail prices under US$15,000 (RM60,000) and these iterations having little about them changed, each will likely have a price tag within the same ballpark.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and Attrage will be on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2019, which kicks off on November 28. — AFP-Relaxnews