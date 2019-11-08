Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid: An electrified SUV (VIDEO)

The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid will be available in mid-2020. — Picture courtesy of Citroën Communication

PARIS, Nov 8 — Citroën has announced the launch of a plug-in hybrid version of its family SUV, which is based on the C5 Aircross Hybrid Concept unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2018. Prices for the new vehicle will start at €39,950.

The C5 Aircross Hybrid combines a PureTech 180 hp internal combustion engine and an 80 kW electric motor, for a total horsepower of 225 hp, with an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox. The French manufacturer guarantees a range of 50 km in all-electric mode as well as absolute silence on board with no bumps or vibrations.

Citroën has announced average CO2 emissions of 39 g/km for the vehicle along with fuel consumption of only 1.7 l/100 km (in WLTP cycle).

As might be expected, the interface for the new auto features a range of dedicated controls, with the notable inclusion of a driving mode selector, and touchscreen pages and two gauges devoted to the management of the hybrid. The idea is to be able to recharge the battery with a conventional domestic socket overnight or on the weekend (count between four and eight hours depending on amperage) and also with a rapid charger (in less than two hours).

As to the other details, the C5 Aircross Hybrid also benefits from a modular interior, with three individual rear seats that can be reclined, slid forwards or backwards, or removed.

Although it is already available for order, the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid is not expected to appear in showrooms before the end of the first half of 2020.

Citroën, which aims to expand its range of low emissions vehicles, has decided that from 2020 all new brand models must be made available in an electrified version, whether it be plug-in hybrid for larger vehicles or all-electric for subcompacts and smaller. Following this policy, the automaker should have more or less electrified all of its range by 2025. — AFP-Relaxnews