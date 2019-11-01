Kia teases the 2021 Optima with series of official renderings

Hyundai teases the 2021 Kia Optima — Picture courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group via AFP

SEOUL, Nov 1 — On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor Group teased the 2021 model year version of the Kia Optima; from the renderings published to the company's official Facebook page earlier this week, the mid-size sedan will be donning a chic new redesign.

Based on the renders published on Tuesday by Hyundai, the future of the Kia Optima is looking bright. The teasers of the 2021 model, known as the K5 in Korea, shows off its very contoured, aerodynamic exterior and digitalised interior.

On the outside, components like the grille, headlights, and taillights have been stretched longitudinally compared with the 2020 version of the car. This gives the mid-size sedan the illusion of being closer to the ground as well as the impression of the vehicle having a wider — and therefore more aggressive — stance.

Outlining the headlights and part of the new grille is an extremely linear LED light signature, which will undoubtedly become one of the most identifiable characteristics of this model. A complementary signature can be found spanning the rear from side to side, surrounding the horizontal taillight.

The majority of the dials on the instrument panel and control buttons spanning from the gear shift to the dash have been replaced with what looks to be two digital displays. The clutter of the 2020 model has been reduced to a series of simple components that visually work in harmony with each other.

Kia did not reveal when the model will officially premiere, but with the release of official teasers, it's likely to be soon. — AFP-Relaxnews