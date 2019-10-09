Handal’s unit to jointly develop hydrogen paired electric race car

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Handal Energy Bhd’s (Handal) wholly-owned subsidiary, Handal Energy Solutions Sdn Bhd, is making its maiden foray into the renewable energy segment by signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to jointly develop a hydrogen-paired electric race car (HyPER) in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Handal said the MOA was signed together with NanoMalaysia Bhd, Pulsar UAV Sdn Bhd (Pulsar), MNA Energy Sdn Bhd (MNA Energy) and Wheelspin Motorsports.

It said HyPER will be powered by NanoMalaysia’s Hydrogen and Hybrid Energy Storage System, which pairs on-board hydrogen generation technology with graphene-based ultracapacitor, which is being co-developed together with Pulsar and MNA Energy.

Handal’s chairman Tengku Baderul Zaman Ibni Sultan Mahmud said the venture is part of the group’s strategic plan to build a sustainable business in accordance with the environmental, social and governance criteria.

“The technologies developed for HyPER will be able to solve certain issues related to the electric vehicle industry,” he said, adding that the group has completed its research and development process and is currently planning to build the first prototype. — Bernama