Ferrari’s revolutionary SUV to be more powerful than the competition

Ferrari is working on its first-ever SUV. — AFP pic

ROME, Sept 19 — Following in the footsteps of Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin, Ferrari is working on its very first SUV, which should arrive sometime in... 2022. And the details are starting to leak.

Back in early 2018, Ferrari made an official announcement about developing its first SUV, which was originally supposed to be launched in 2020, but has been pushed back to 2022. The reason for this is Ferrari’s ambitious goal to offer “the world’s fastest SUV.” For now, the distinction is informally held by the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The project, heretofore known under the codename “Purosangue” (“Pureblood”), nonetheless remains quite secret. In an interview with Autocar, the manufacturer’s chief technical officer Michael Leiters said: “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”

In total, no less than 15 new Ferrari models should be released by 2023, across two categories: Mid-engined supercars, and a number of front-mid-engined GT-style cars, which includes Purosangue. No word yet on whether the upcoming SUV will be equipped with a V6, V8 and V12 engine, hybrid or something else — although an all-electric option seems out of the running.

Besides the choice of engine, a number of challenges remain to be overcome, such as the choice between rear or all-wheel drive, the type of suspension and the layout of the interior, with speed always in mind.

Ferrari has a good three years of work ahead of it before it can go grille to grille with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Aston Martin DBX. — AFP-Relaxnews