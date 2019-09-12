Cupra unveils an all-electric crossover concept (VIDEO)

Cupra’s Tavascan concept car has made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 — Seat had big news to announce at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, which is open to the public from September 12 to 22, 2019. Like the majority of the manufacturers present this year, the Spanish company is turning towards electric vehicles. While Cupra is showing its new 100 per cent electric Tavascan concept car, Seat has premiered its Tarraco FR PHEV — the hybrid, rechargeable version of its large SUV.

Cupra, the former sportscar division of Seat which is now its own brand, is presenting the Tavascan (named for a Spanish village in the Pyrenees), its first fully electric vehicle developed on the Volkswagen group’s MEB platform. The crossover is propelled by two electric motors, one on each axle, with a total power of 225 kW (306 hp). Its 77 kWh battery provides an autonomy of up to 450 km. Even if it is not yet official, the Cupra Tavascan is thought to foreshadow a future production model.

For its part, Seat’s new Tarraco FR PHEV combines a 150-hp gasoline engine with an 85 kW electric block. The company has announced that the model will emit less than 50g/km of CO2 and have an autonomy of a little more than 50 km/h when in all-electric mode. This version of the Tarraco has a few new features, starting with a new 9.2-inch infotainment system

Seat is also taking advantage of the event to announce that its electric Mii, also being shown at the company’s stand, will be sold in Europe starting from the beginning of 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews