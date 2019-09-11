VW ID.3, Porsche Taycan, and more EVs that debuted in Frankfurt (VIDEO)

Smart unveils ForTwo and FourFour models in Frankfurt. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 —Not only have a handful of EV concepts been unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show already, but a slew of fully electric production models have also debuted, some of which will launch as early as this year.

Volkswagen, Smart, Porsche, and Honda debuted their latest production EVs yesterday during the Frankfurt Motor Show’s first press day; while three out of four have been optimised for use in urban areas, Porsche’s Taycan offers performance specs fit for long distance trips.

Volkswagen ID.3

The pure electric VW ID.3 is carbon neutral, fully connected, and the first ID built on the MEB platform — all upcoming models in the series will follow suit. Thanks to its release of zero local emissions, this model is representative of the brand’s new commitment to climate-friendly mobility.

2020 Smart EQ ForTwo and ForFour

Though Smart unveiled the 2020 versions of Smart’s EQ ForTwo and ForFour compact city cars a few days ago, the pair of vehicles make their debut in Frankfurt. As far as updates go, most are cosmetic compared to the previous generation.

Porsche Taycan

Last Wednesday, Porsche announced the all-electric Porsche Taycan ahead of its Frankfurt Motor Show debut. As the company’s first battery-powered sports car, the Taycan represents the company’s high-performance electric future.

Honda E

After months of teasers and two prototype models, Honda finally unveiled the Honda E, an electric car designed for city life.

All models will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show until the event concludes on September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews