BMW Motorrad unveils first motorcycle with electric powertrain (VIDEO)

The Vision DC Roadster represents the future of BMW Motorrad. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, June 26 — Yesterday at BMW’s NextGen event, the motorcycle division of the company unveiled its first electric motorbike: The Vision DC Roadster concept.

BMW Motorrad used the company’s NextGen event dedicated to technological and service-oriented development to debut its latest motorcycle concept, the all-electric Vision DC Roadster.

This was a step BMW was destined to take considering its recent expansion of emissions-free cars and SUVs. As expected, the iconic boxer engine that has become representative of the Motorrad brand has been replaced with an electric motor and battery — but not without retaining some characteristic design cues.

According to BMW, the company “retain[ed] the iconic appearance of a boxer while filling it with a new function.” Only when looking closely can one tell that the bike is powered by a battery instead of a gas engine.

The low front and high rear give the concept a sporty yet light disposition. Exposed mechanical components are reminiscent of classic Motorrad design though they have been reinterpreted for a more emissions-conscious world.

The concept was unveiled with complementary protective gear that, at first glance, “stands as a modern, emotional fashion statement.” The sewn-in protectors are nearly invisible thanks to the large graphics and iridescent finish.

The Vision DC Roadster represents the future of BMW Motorrad; an attempt to translate the company’s identity — which has been built on gas-powered models — into a bike with an entirely new powertrain. — AFP-Relaxnews