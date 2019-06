Porsche tops 718 model series with 2020 Spyder and 2020 Cayman GT4 (VIDEO)

Porsche 2020 718 Cayman GT4. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

STUTTGART, June 18 — Porsche has unveiled two models that will be topping the mid-engine lineup thanks to their fresh new six-cylinder boxer engines: the 2020 Spyder and the 2020 Cayman GT4.

Today, Porsche announced that the 718 mid-engine series is gaining two new members for the 2020 model year; in these models turbocharged flat-four boxer engines have been swapped out for flat-six versions with six-speed manual transmission.

The 718 family welcomes new members: with the new #718Spyder and the 718 #CaymanGT4, #Porsche introduces two particularly emotional and powerful top models to claim top spot in the model series. The details: https://t.co/Z004zYiQIn pic.twitter.com/DxlbI6ZrUu — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) June 18, 2019

Both the 2020 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 claim the top performance spots in the segment and share the same technical basis — the only significant difference between the models is the presence of a permanent roof or not.

The new and improved engines can generate 414 horsepower which brings the Spyder to a top speed of 187 mph and the Cayman GT4 up to 188 mph; both can sprint from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds.

Compared with their predecessors, the Cayman GT4 has significantly improved aerodynamics as a result of a redesigned muffler, a new diffuser, and a reimagined front end, and the 718 Spyder benefits from a GT chassis for the first time. Though each model has been designed for street use, both have been optimised for the track.

Porsche’s 2020 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 are available for order starting today starting at US$96,300 (RM402,130) and US$99,200, respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews