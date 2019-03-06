Nissan debuts eccentric futuristic concept crossover (VIDEO)

The Nissan IMQ concept car — Picture courtesy of Nissan

GENEVA, March 6 — Yesterday in Geneva, Nissan introduced the world to the IMQ crossover, a heavily-styled hybrid concept outfitted in tomorrow’s intelligent technology.

Yesterday, Nissan unveiled their vision of the future through the IMQ concept which pays tribute to the brand’s Japanese heritage while incorporating the latest “human-centric” technology.

Powering the model is the brand’s e-Power motor drive system and a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that work together to generate 250 kW and 700 Nm of torque. Housing the powertrain is a futuristically-designed exterior with sharp contours giving the IMQ an origami aesthetic. In fact, Nissan describes these ridges, which span all sides of the exterior, as “evocative of Japanese traditional design.”

The body stands on a set of intelligent tyres that can provide the driver with tire health information — like temperature, pressure, grip level, and wear — on the graphical user interface. Based on this data, the IMQ calibrates its in-car control systems accordingly.

The interior features sculpted seats finished in a 3D design reminiscent of Japanese kumiko woodwork, a pattern that can be found through the cabin spanning to the rear.

As for the vehicle’s smarts, the IMQ features a prototype of the company’s ProPilot driving assistance system — a technology that signals Nissan’s commitment to a future of autonomously driving vehicles — and Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible technology, “a 3-D interface where the ‘real world’ converges with the virtual world” allowing drivers to see what would otherwise be out of sight.

The IMQ will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show which opens to the public tomorrow.

The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland. See more at gims.swiss. — AFP-Relaxnews