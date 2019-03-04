Smart Forease gains + designation and some #rooflove

Daimler announces the Smart Forease Plus, a Forease with a roof. — Daimler pic via AFP-Relaxnews

STUTTGART, March 4 — On Friday, Daimler announced that a new Forease concept will be making its premiere at the Geneva Motor Show this week with newfound practicality and a weather-resistant roof.

Last September at the Paris Motor Show, Smart unveiled the Forease concept, a cute little roofless urban EV.

While this concept was designed to stand for lifestyle and attitude, evidently the omission of a top didn’t go over well with fans — on Friday, the company announced a revised model: the Smart Forease+.

This model is “more than suited to all weather conditions in cities,” according to Daimler, thanks to its new fabric hard shell that’s light yet robust. The orange top is removable and durable enough for year-round climate.

The smart forease+ is more than a showcar, it is the embodiment of the smart brand itself: individual, dynamic, sustainable. #rooflove.#Daimler #MBGIMS19 pic.twitter.com/oXCZjd9Wix — Daimler AG (@Daimler) 28 February 2019

Apart from this vibrant addition, the only thing that’s really changed about the model since September is that the lime green details were swapped out for orange ones, and the body’s finish is entirely matte.

Both models share the same front-end design complete with distinctive three-piece headlights, some funky colour details, and a sleek bumper.

Though this model is only a concept, it’s certainly a realistic one after the added “#rooflove.”

Smart intends to completely shift from combustion-powered models to electric by next year, so it’s likely that we’ll see some innovations from the Forease collection make their way to production models over the next couple of months.

The Smart Forease+ will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs March 7-19. — AFP-Relaxnews